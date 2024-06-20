CFB Radio Host Picks West Virginia to Win Big 12 Conference
The West Virginia hype train is growing larger and larger the closer we get to the start of the 2024 season. The Mountaineers ended the 2023 campaign winning five of the last six games, including a dominant performance in the bowl win over North Carolina.
Sirius XM College Football radio host Ari Temkin has strong feelings about the Mountaineers this fall and picked them to win the conference during a segment with Andy Staples of On3 Sports.
“The reason I am picking West Virginia to win the Big 12 Conference is because I believe they are as good up front on the line of scrimmage as anybody. They’ve got the best quarterback, arguably, in the conference in Garrett Greene who just scratched the surface of his potential. I’m really high on Garrett Greene, I’m really high on their offensive and defensive lines. We’ve heard all the right things out of Morgantown this offseason and I like their schedule too.”
“I don’t think their ceiling is as high as you do," Staples responded. "I think their ceiling is probably nine or ten wins, especially with Penn State to open things up. But I think they give Penn State a game. This is going to be a fun team to watch. I think their floor is 7-5. I think they’re going to be a very good team one way or the other."
