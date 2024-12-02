Chad Scott Named West Virginia's Interim Head Coach
West Virginia is actively searching for the 36th head football coach in program history after firing Neal Brown on Sunday evening.
Until that search is completed, Wren Baker has appointed offensive coordinator Chad Scott as the team’s interim head coach. The expectation is that Scott will coach the team’s bowl game, assuming they accept an invitation, which will be determined this upcoming Sunday.
Just last week, Scott was nominated for the Broyles Award which goes to the top assistant coach in the country.
While he did not call the offense, Scott has been a massive part of West Virginia's success in the run game over the last handful of years. He did a tremendous job of helping transform CJ Donaldson from a tight end to running back, a position he had never played before, and accelerated the development of Jahiem White, who was overlooked as a recruit.
Scott is well-liked by the players and is well-thought-of by those in the administration. During Neal Brown's tenure, Scott has been one of the Mountaineers' best recruiters as well.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Does a Rich Rodriguez Return to West Virginia Make Sense? Is It Possible?
Pat McAfee Says He's 'Been on the Phones' and That 'Something Special is Possible' for WVU
Penn State OC Andy Kotelnicki Expected to Interview for WVU Head Coaching Job
West Virginia CB Commit Serious Stinyard Re-Opens Recruitment