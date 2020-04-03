Checking in on WVU Transfers and How They Performed in 2019

The Mountaineers saw several players transfer out of the program a year ago, many of which who decided to play closer to their hometown. Although many of these players were not considered to be a huge loss for West Virginia, we decided to recap what those guys did at their new schools in 2019.

WR Dillon Spalding (James Madison)

Spalding announced his decision to transfer closer to home and attend James Madison but never suited up for the football team.

WR Kwincy Hall (Kent State)

Hall played in one game and rarely saw the field. He only recorded one punt return that went -1 yard. Hall did not record any offensive stats.

OL Matt Jones (Youngstown State)

The former West Virginia starting center transferred to Youngstown State to be closer to home and played and started in all 12 games for the Penguins.

DL Tyrese Allen (Murray State)

Allen recorded 10 tackles, two tackles for loss and one fumble recovery in ten games for the Racers in 2019.

S Derrek Pitts (Marshall)

Pitts was given immediate eligibility for the 2019 season but did not record any stats.

CB Jordan Adams (UMass)

Played in eight games for the Minutemen and provided depth in the secondary. He recorded 12 tackles and one interception on the season.

K Luke Hogan (SMU)

Hogan appeared in four games for the Mustangs in 2019 and went 5/7 on PAT's, registered one kickoff for 38 yards (out of bounds) and one punt for 39 yards.

