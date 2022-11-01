Skip to main content

CJ Donaldson Injury Update

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown gave some insight on running back CJ Donaldson's health

On Tuesday, West Virginia University football head coach Neal Brown announced running back CJ Donaldson will miss the remainder of the season after leaving the game against TCU on Saturday with an injury.

CJ Donaldson

Brown would not go into details about the injury but stated Donaldson had surgery on Monday. 

Donaldson finishes the year leading the team in rushing with 526 yards and eight touchdowns.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

DSC_1677

WVU Football Depth Chart: Iowa State

JT Daniels

WVU, Oklahoma Kickoff and TV Announced

Oct 30, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) returns to the locker room following a 27-13 victory against the New York Giants at Lumen Field.

Geno and the Seahawks Win 3 Straight

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

DSC_1677
Football

WVU Football Depth Chart: Iowa State

By Christopher Hall
JT Daniels
Football

WVU, Oklahoma Kickoff and TV Announced

By Christopher Hall
Oct 30, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) returns to the locker room following a 27-13 victory against the New York Giants at Lumen Field.
Mountaineers in the Pros

Geno and the Seahawks Win 3 Straight

By Christopher Hall
Oct 30, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bruce Irvin (51) harasses New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) during the first quarter at Lumen Field.
Mountaineers in the Pros

WATCH: Bruce Irvin Blows Up Giants Backfield

By Christopher Hall
Charles Woods - Oct 29
Football

WATCH: Charles Woods TCU Postgame

By Julia Mellett
Screen Shot 2022-10-29 at 8.42.51 PM
Football

WATCH: Sam James TCU Postgame

By Julia Mellett
Neal Brown - TCU Postgame
Football

WATCH: Neal Brown TCU Postgame

By Julia Mellett
CJ Donaldson
Football

No. 7 TCU Takes WVU Homecoming Game 41-31

By Julia Mellett