CJ Donaldson Injury Update

On Tuesday, West Virginia University football head coach Neal Brown announced running back CJ Donaldson will miss the remainder of the season after leaving the game against TCU on Saturday with an injury.

Julia Mellett - Sports Illustrated: FanNation - Mountaineers Now

Brown would not go into details about the injury but stated Donaldson had surgery on Monday.

Donaldson finishes the year leading the team in rushing with 526 yards and eight touchdowns.

