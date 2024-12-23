Clint Trickett Hired as Offensive Coordinator at Jacksonville State
A bunch of coaches with West Virginia ties are on the move this coaching carousel and many of them are receiving a promotion to some degree.
Over the weekend, former West Virginia quarterback Clint Trickett was named the offensive coordinator at Jacksonville State, where he'll take over the play-calling duties for the recently departed Rich Rodriguez.
Trickett was a name that was tossed around as a potential quarterbacks coach/offensive assistant on Rodriguez's staff at West Virginia, but at Jax State, Trickett will have the opportunity to run his own offense and coach with his father, Rick, who is remaining as the team's offensive line coach.
The 33-year-old has been in the coaching space virtually since he graduated from West Virginia, spending time at East Mississippi CC (Quarterbacks, Florida Atlantic (Tight Ends & Co-OC/QBs), Marshall (Wide Receivers/Offensive Coordinator), Georgia Southern (Tight Ends), and now the gig at Jax State.
During his two years as the Mountaineers' starting quarterback, Trickett completed 62% of his passes, tossing for 4,890 yards and 25 touchdowns to 17 interceptions. His career came to an end a few games sooner than expected due to the number of concussions he sustained. Skyler Howard took over the reins of the offense toward the end of the 2014 season.
