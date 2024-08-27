College Football 25 Simulation: WVU vs. Penn State
Each week during the 2024 season, we will record gameplay from College Football 25, simulating West Virginia's game for that specific week. This was computer vs. computer, so don't get too upset or happy with the results of each game.
In the simulated game between West Virginia and Penn State, the Nittany Lions escaped Morgantown with a 21-15 win. At the top of the page, you can see the full gameplay. Stats from the simulation are provided below.
SCORING BREAKDOWN
(PSU) Singleton 1-yard TD run - 2:41 in 1st QTR; 7-0 PSU
(WVU) White 4-yard TD run - 2:20 in 2nd QTR; 7-7
(PSU) Singleton 3-yard TD run - 0:30 in 2nd QTR; 14-7 PSU
(PSU) Saunders 6-yard TD reception - 1:17 in 3rd QTR; 21-7 PSU
(WVU) Fox 3-yard TD reception, Greene 2-point conv. - 2:11 in 4th QTR; 21-15
PASSING
Garrett Greene (WVU): 17/24 166 yards, TD
Drew Allar (PSU): 14/18 183 yards, TD, INT
RUSHING
Jahiem White (WVU): 17 carries, 72 yards, TD
Nicholas Singleton (PSU): 16 carries, 65 yards, 2 TD
Kaytron Allen (PSU): 2 carries, 6 yards
CJ Donaldson (WVU) 2 carries, 3 yards
Garrett Greene (WVU): 1 carry, 9 yards
RECEIVING
Preston Fox (WVU): 8 receptions, 50 yards, TD
Kaden Saunders (PSU): 5 receptions, 54 yards, TD
Justin Robinson (WVU): 4 receptions, 74 yards
Nicholas Singleton (PSU): 3 receptions, 62 yards
Harrison Wallace III (PSU): 3 receptions, 35 yards
Hudson Clement (WVU): 3 receptions, 29 yards
Julian Fleming (PSU): 2 receptions, 28 yards
Jahiem White (WVU): 1 reception, 6 yards
Liam Clifford (PSU): 1 reception, 4 yards
