College Football News Names Three Mountaineers to Preseason All-Big 12 Team
College Football News recently published their preseason All-Big 12 team which includes three players from West Virginia. Left tackle Wyatt Milum receives first team honors while defensive lineman Sean Martin and kicker Michael Hayes were handed second team honors.
Milum is considered to be one of the top left tackles in the country and could play his way into being a first-round pick in next year's draft. According to head coach Neal Brown, he has not allowed a sack over the last two seasons.
Martin is due for a breakout season and what a better year to do it than in your last go around? Brown has been very open about his high expectations for him as well, stating that he too, could be an early round pick. Martin has always had the size and the length but it took him a little while to learn how to apply it appropriatley on the field. Defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley mentioned this a couple of years ago that he had to learn how to control it and now he has.
As for Hayes, he transferred in from Georgia State last season and was absolute money, connecting on 17/21 (81%) field goal attempts giving him the second-best kicking percentage in the Big 12.
