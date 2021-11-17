Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    Publish date:

    College Football Playoff Rankings  - Week 12

    Oklahoma State takes over as the highest Big 12 Conference team ranked inside the College Football Playoff Top 25
    Author:

    The College Football Playoff Committee released its third top 25 rankings Tuesday night. 

    The top seven spots remained with Georgia on top, followed by Alabama, Oregon, Ohio State, and sitting outside the top four looking in Cincinnati, Michigan, and Michigan State. 

    Inside the Big 12 Conference, three teams remain inside the top top 25. Oklahoma slipped from eighth to No. 13 following a 27-14 loss to Baylor as the Bears move up to spots at 11th, while Oklahoma State is currently the highest-ranked Big 12 team at No. 9 behind Notre Dame and ahead of Wake Forest. 

    Oklahoma State's Jaylen Warren (7) celebrates a touchdown in the second quarter during the college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and TCU Horned Frogs at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021

    Oklahoma State's Jaylen Warren (7) celebrates a touchdown in the second quarter during the college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and TCU Horned Frogs at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021

    College Football Playoff Top 25

    1. Georgia  10-0

    2. Alabama 9-1

    3. Oregon 9-1

    4. Ohio State 9-1

    5. Cincinnati 10-1

    6. Michigan 9-1

    7. Michigan State 9-1

    8. Notre Dame 9-1

    9. Oklahoma State 9-1

    10. Wake Forest 9-1

    11. Baylor 8-2

    12. Ole Miss 8-2

    13. Oklahoma 9-1

    14. BYU 8-2

    15. Wisconsin 7-3 

    16. Texas A&M 7-3

    17. Iowa 8-2

    18. Pitt 8-2

    19. San Diego State 9-1

    20. N.C. State 7-3

    21. Arkansas 7-3

    22. UTSA 10-0

    23. Utah 7-3

    24. Houston 9-1

    25. Mississippi State 6-4

    Oklahoma State's Jaylen Warren (7) celebrates a touchdown in the second quarter during the college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and TCU Horned Frogs at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021
