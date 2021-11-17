College Football Playoff Rankings  - Week 12

The College Football Playoff Committee released its third top 25 rankings Tuesday night.

The top seven spots remained with Georgia on top, followed by Alabama, Oregon, Ohio State, and sitting outside the top four looking in Cincinnati, Michigan, and Michigan State.

Inside the Big 12 Conference, three teams remain inside the top top 25. Oklahoma slipped from eighth to No. 13 following a 27-14 loss to Baylor as the Bears move up to spots at 11th, while Oklahoma State is currently the highest-ranked Big 12 team at No. 9 behind Notre Dame and ahead of Wake Forest.

Oklahoma State's Jaylen Warren (7) celebrates a touchdown in the second quarter during the college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and TCU Horned Frogs at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

College Football Playoff Top 25

1. Georgia 10-0

2. Alabama 9-1

3. Oregon 9-1

4. Ohio State 9-1

5. Cincinnati 10-1

6. Michigan 9-1

7. Michigan State 9-1

8. Notre Dame 9-1

9. Oklahoma State 9-1

10. Wake Forest 9-1

11. Baylor 8-2

12. Ole Miss 8-2

13. Oklahoma 9-1

14. BYU 8-2

15. Wisconsin 7-3

16. Texas A&M 7-3

17. Iowa 8-2

18. Pitt 8-2

19. San Diego State 9-1

20. N.C. State 7-3

21. Arkansas 7-3

22. UTSA 10-0

23. Utah 7-3

24. Houston 9-1

25. Mississippi State 6-4

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly