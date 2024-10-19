College GameDay Predicts West Virginia vs. Kansas State
Very little love is being shown for the West Virginia Mountaineers once again this week, including on ESPN's College Gameday.
This morning, the panel included the WVU-K-State matchup in their pick'em segment at the end of the show with just two siding with the Mountaineers.
Desmond Howard
“I think they (Kansas State) will (win). I like the way they run the ball. I know West Virginia runs the ball very well too, but Kansas State’s defense is going to be the difference. I’m going Kansas State.”
Nick Saban
“Kansas State has been finding ways to win close games, but I’m staying with my home state. West Virginia.
Pat McAfee
“How about this real quick in Texas…Country Roads, Take Me Home to the place I belong….West Virginia is finally going to win one of these games and they go on a run and win the Big 12. Tonight in Morgantown, it starts. Let’s go!”
Scottie Scheffler
“I feel like I’ve watched Kansas State so many times play Texas tough and I think they’re going to get it done on the road.”
Lee Corso
“Kansas State.”
Kirk Herbstreit
“Every time you (Pat) bring up West Virginia, they’ve got a chance…they lose. I’m going to go with Kansas State. D.J. Giddens, Avery Johnson, and that defense.”
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
WVU Fan Organizes Fundraiser to Fly 'Fire Neal Brown' Banner During Kansas State Game
Three Player Prop Bets for West Virginia vs. Kansas State
There's No Walking it Back for Neal Brown; Winning Cures All
West Virginia's Defense Likely 'Down a Couple Guys' Against Kansas State