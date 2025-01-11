Colorado State Transfer Linebacker Chase Wilson Commits to West Virginia
The West Virginia University football program received a commitment from Colorado State transfer linebacker Chase Wilson on Friday night.
Wilson finished his Colorado State career with 234 tackles, including 14 tackles for loss, six sacks, two interceptions, nine pass deflections, one forced fumble, and two forced fumbles. The majority of Wilson’s production came in the last two seasons as a starter and for his efforts, he was a two-time All-Mountain West Second Team selection (2023, ’24).
The Arvada, Colorado appeared in two games as a true freshman in 2020, then played in the first three games of his sophomore season before suffering a season ending injury.
Wilson returned from injury as a redshirt sophomore and appeared in every game as a backup linebacker and recorded 29 tackles on the season before earing the starting role.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
How to Watch No. 17 West Virginia at Oklahoma State
Washington DB Transfer Justin Harrington Commits to WVU
Darian DeVries Quick Hits: Team Response After Arizona Loss, Dealing with Multiple Injures, and Managing Pace of Play
Rich Rodriguez Announces Gabe Franklin as Safeties Coach
West Virginia Lands Commitment from FCS Running Back Transfer
WVU Transfers Had a Mixed Bag of Results at Their New Schools in 2024