Could Stedman Bailey be Hired as WVU's Next Receivers Coach?

Schuyler Callihan

As many of you may know, West Virginia is in the market for a new wide receivers coach after Xavier Dye decided to depart for the same position at South Florida. 

Many viewed it as a step down, but Dye goes a long way back with newly hired head coach, Jeff Scott. Scott was a grad assistant at Clemson when Dye played from 2007-10. Scott was promoted to offensive coordinator and worked alongside Dye for two years, prior to taking the job at West Virginia. 

This will be the first time that Neal Brown will have to go out and attempt to replace one of his initial coaching staff members. 

Where will he look? Well, former West Virginia star receiver Stedman Bailey has an idea. 

I know what you’re thinking: he has no coaching experience, especially at the Division I level. But, could it actually make sense?

Yes.

If Bailey is hired, you know you are getting a coach that loves the university, the state and understands what it takes to win at West Virginia. Neal Brown is in the midst of building a culture in the program and Bailey could help be a big part of that. Brown knows the importance of having former Mountaineers on his staff, currently having eight on staff in some capacity. 

Travis Trickett- Tight ends 

Jahmile Addae- Cornerbacks

Will Johnson- Director of Player Relations

Ryan Nehlen- Offensive Analyst

Casey Vance- Defensive Analyst

Julian Miller- Defensive Grad Assistant 

Michael Molinari- Special Teams Grad Assistant 

Tyler Orlosky- Offensive Grad Assistant

Chad Snodgrass- Strength Coach

Yes, some of the assistants were on board with the previous coaching regime, but Brown hired about half of them. 

The biggest thing Bailey could bring to the table is his ability to relate to the players, being a younger coach and a guy that many looked up to during his playing days. This could also help him be an effective recruiter and West Virginia is doing their best to get back into South Florida. Who better to have come visit high schools in the South Florida area than one of the best receivers to come out of the area in the last decade. 

Coaching experience may be something that Brown is looking for and if that’s the case, then Bailey likely won’t get a meeting. However, Bailey brings a lot to the table and the benefits that come with him could outweigh the amount of coaching experience he has. 

Do you think Neal Brown gives Bailey serious consideration? Comment your thoughts below. 

