Custom WVU Football Jerseys Now Available for Purchase
Player jerseys are back!
For years, West Virginia fans have been unable to purchase player jerseys and other merchandise because of the whole name, image, and likeness ordeal. Now that student-athletes are allowed to be paid, schools are allowed to sell their merchandise, including jerseys.
Earlier this week, new WVU athletic director Wren Baker sent out a tweet that includes the link to purchase your favorite player's jersey.
