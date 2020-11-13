Darius Stills Name to Senior CLASS Award Watch List

West Virginia senior defensive lineman Darius Stills is one of 30 candidates for the Senior CLASS Award.

According to the release sent out by the West Virginia Athletics Communications Department, to be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I FBS senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character, and competition. An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School®, the Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to use their platform in athletics to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities.

This marks the fourth time in five years that the Mountaineers have had football student-athletes named candidates. Will Grier was the Senior CLASS Award Winner in 2018, Reese Donahue and David Sills V were candidates in 2019 and 2018, respectively, and Skyler Howard and Tyler Orlosky were named to the list in 2016.

The Fairmont, WV native spends numerous hours in the community and has always been one of the team leaders when it comes to community service. He has volunteered at WVU Medicine, Night to Shine Prom, Skyview Elementary School, Eastwood Elementary School, and bingo events at the Sundale nursing home.

Stills also took part in the SAAC Equity marches with teammates and other student-athletes in the athletic department and is active on social media to voice his concerns on equity.

Stills was named the 2020 Big 12 Preseason Defensive Player of the Year and All-American candidate. He 17 tackles, including nine solo stops, 3.5 sacks, 6.5 tackles for loss, and an interception on the season.

