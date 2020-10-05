Darius Stills Named Big 12 Co-Defensive Player of the Week

Monday afternoon, the Big 12 Conference announced it's weekly winners and West Virginia defensive lineman Darius Stills was awarded the Big 12 co-defensive player of the week alongside TCU’s La’Kendrick Van Zandt.

Stills tallied four tackles, 2.5 sacks, and 3.5 tackles for loss during the team's double overtime win over Baylor on Saturday. Stills has dominated the Bears over the last two seasons combining for 14 tackles, including 10 unassisted, 5.5 sacks and 6.5 tackles for loss.

He will look to continue his strong start to Big 12 play next week when the Mountaineers play host to the Kansas Jayhawks with kickoff set for noon.

