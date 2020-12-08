SI.com
Darius Stills Named Lott IMPACT Trophy Semifinalist

Christopher Hall

West Virginia defensive lineman Darius Stills is one of 24 finalists for the Lott IMPACT Trophy.

West Virginia Mountaineers defensive lineman Darius Stills (56) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the second quarter against the Kansas Jayhawks at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
West Virginia Mountaineers defensive lineman Darius Stills (56) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the second quarter against the Kansas Jayhawks at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

The award, which was founded in 2004 by the Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation, is named after Pro Football Hall of Fame member Ronnie Lott and is awarded to college football's Defensive IMPACT player of the year.

The Lott Trophy is the only college football award to equally recognize athletic performance and the player's personal character attributes as is characterized by the acronym IMPACT for integrity, maturity, performance, academics, community, and tenacity. 

Stills has 22 tackles on the season, 7.5 tackles for a loss, including 3.5 sacks and an interception on the season, and has been an intricate part of the Mountaineer defense success, which has been considered one of the best in the country. 

Football

COMMUNITY

