Darius Stills Named to Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List

West Virginia defensive lineman Darius Stills was named to the Chuck Bednarik Award Watchlist by the Maxwell Football Club Monday morning.

Since 1995, the Chuck Bednarik Award is presented to the top college football defensive player of the year. Chuck Bednarik, a former standout at Penn and with the Philadelphia Eagles, is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame's Class of '69 and the NFL Hall of Fame's Class of '67.

Stills was also named to the preseason Lott Award Watchlist along with being named to Athlon Sports’, Lindy’s, and Phil Steele’s 2020 All-Big 12 Conference First Teams.

The preseason accolades continue to mount following a 2019 season where the Fairmont, WV native racked up 47 tackles, a team-leading 14.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, which tied for the team lead with his brother Dante (second in the Big 12 Conference), five quarterback hurries, a forced fumble, two pass breakups, and a blocked field goal, earning 2019 first-team All-Big 12 honors.

Semifinalists for the Bednarik Award will be announced Nov. 3, 2020, while the three finalists for the Bednarik Award will be unveiled Nov. 23, 2020. The winner of the 2020 Bednarik Awards will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on Dec. 10, 2020. The formal presentations of these awards will be made at the Maxwell Football Club Awards Gala hosted by Tropicana Hotel & Casino Atlantic City on March 12, 2021.

This year’s watch list consists of 11 players from the Big 12 Conference and the entire list is divided among position groups, including 26 defensive linemen, 32 linebackers, and 32 defensive backs.

Big 12 representatives are Terrel Bernard, LB (Baylor), Greg Eisworth, S (Iowa State), Wyatt Hubert, DE (Kansas State), Ronnie Perkins, DE (Oklahoma), Kolby Harvell-Peel, S (Oklahoma State), Trevon Moehrig, S (TCU), Garret Wallow, LB (TCU), Joseph Ossai, LB (Texas), Caden Sterns, S (Texas) and Darius Stills, DT (West Virginia).

