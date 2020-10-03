Defense Propels West Virginia to Overtime Win Over Baylor

West Virginia played sloppy football a week ago out in Stillwater against Oklahoma State, which led to several missed opportunities in the 27-13 loss.

Head coach Neal Brown talked all week about how "West Virginia can't beat West Virginia," but that's exactly what happened in the first half of Saturday's game vs. Baylor.

The Mountaineers opened the game on a 15-play, 70-yard drive that resulted in a rushing touchdown from quarterback Jarret Doege. After that, the rest of the first half was a slop fest. Doege threw two terrible interceptions and also fumbled twice, one of which was recovered by Baylor. Similar to last week, penalties were also problematic for West Virginia in the first half as they committed five penalties for 52 yards.

Fortunately for West Virginia, the Baylor offense struggled to get any form of offense going, and the Mountaineer defense stepped up big following two of the three turnovers.

The game was tied a 7-7 at the half.

West Virginia broke the tie late in the third quarter as it put together its best drive since the game's opening possession thanks to running backs Leddie Brown and Alec Sinkfield combining for 54 yards on the ground. Brown capped off the drive with a one-yard touchdown, his third of the season.

Baylor started to move the ball on the ensuing drive, but the drive came to an end with an interception from West Virginia cornerback Dreshun Miller.

Late in the fourth quarter, the Mountaineer defense came up with yet another stop, but wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton ran into Alec Sinkfield, who was trying to field a punt after calling a fair catch. The ball popped loose, and Baylor set up shop deep in West Virginia territory.

The Bears drove it all the way inside the one-yard line, but the Mountaineer defense came up big with a fourth down stop, forcing a turnover on downs.

West Virginia's offense was unable to move the chains enough and run out the clock, which kept Baylor alive. The Bears took advantage of the Mountaineers' inability to find success on offense and hit for a 34-yard pass from Charlie Brewer to Josh Fleeks to knot the game up at 14 apiece and take the game to overtime.

Baylor won the toss to begin overtime and elected to play defense first. West Virginia converted a 4th-and-1 on a pass from Doege to tight end Mike O'Laughlin, then took the lead on a touchdown throw to Bryce Ford-Wheaton in the back corner of the end zone. However, that lead did not last too long, as Baylor scored a touchdown on the first play of its possession to send it to a second overtime.

West Virginia safety Tykee Smith intercepted Brewer in the back of the end zone on the first play of the second overtime. Neal Brown could have played it safe and kicked a field goal after a couple of plays, but Leddie Brown punched it in for the touchdown to give the Mountaineers the 27-21 win.

West Virginia moves to 2-1 (1-1) on the season and will play host to Kansas in two weeks.

