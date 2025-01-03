Mountaineers Now

Defensive Lineman Edward Vesterinen to Return to West Virginia for Final Season

A key piece of the Mountaineer defensive front is staying put.

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia University defensive lineman Eddie Vesterinen
West Virginia University defensive lineman Eddie Vesterinen / Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
Edward Vesterinen was one of the few proven commodities along the West Virginia defensive line entering the 2024 season, but he, unfortunately, suffered a season-ending lower-body injury during the team's blowout win over UAlbany.

Former head coach Neal Brown hinted at Vesterinen potentially returning in time for the team's bowl game toward the end of the regular season, but with the Mountaineers taking one of the earliest bowl games and with a new coaching staff coming in, it didn't make a whole lot of sense to suit up again in 2024.

Brown also mentioned that the plan was for Vesterinen to take a redshirt and return for one more year in 2025. Even with a new defensive scheme coming to the program led by Zac Alley, the Finland native is coming back for one more round. He announced his decision to return Friday morning on X.

In 2023, Vesterinen tallied 28 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, and three sacks.

