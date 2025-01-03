Defensive Lineman Edward Vesterinen to Return to West Virginia for Final Season
Edward Vesterinen was one of the few proven commodities along the West Virginia defensive line entering the 2024 season, but he, unfortunately, suffered a season-ending lower-body injury during the team's blowout win over UAlbany.
Former head coach Neal Brown hinted at Vesterinen potentially returning in time for the team's bowl game toward the end of the regular season, but with the Mountaineers taking one of the earliest bowl games and with a new coaching staff coming in, it didn't make a whole lot of sense to suit up again in 2024.
Brown also mentioned that the plan was for Vesterinen to take a redshirt and return for one more year in 2025. Even with a new defensive scheme coming to the program led by Zac Alley, the Finland native is coming back for one more round. He announced his decision to return Friday morning on X.
In 2023, Vesterinen tallied 28 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, and three sacks.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Quick Hits: Getting Healthy, Handling Success, Eduardo Andre's Impact + More
Another Piece Secured: Rodney Gallagher III Announces He's Staying with WVU
WVU Running Back Jahiem White Announces He'll Remain a Mountaineer
Two FCS Wide Receiver Transfers Taking an Official Visit to West Virginia Friday