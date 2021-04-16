DI Council Approves Return of Recruiting Calendars

On Thursday, the NCAA Division I Council announced all Divison I sports will return to regular recruiting calendars and recruiting activities on June 1. Also, acknowledging that institutions in different areas of the country could be limited based on campus, local, and state requirements.

“We are delighted to announce that as of June 1, all sports will return to their normal recruiting calendars,” said Council chair M. Grace Calhoun, athletics director at Pennsylvania, in a release by the NCAA. “We want to thank all prospective student-athletes, their families, coaches, and current student-athletes for their patience as we determined the best way to move forward safely with recruiting in Division I.”

After a 15 month dead period, the council is allowing football programs more contact with high school prospects, issuing a waiver to permit on-campus evaluations during unofficial visits during the day's football camps and clinics are allowed in June and July 2021 only, with some restrictions, increasing the number of evaluation days from 42 to 56 during the fall 2021 evaluation period only.

Additionally, the Council approved a waiver of the telephone call legislation for football for the 2021-22 academic year only. The waiver allows telephone calls during a prospective student athlete's junior year on the following schedule in 2022:

In January, beginning the Sunday after the American Football Coaches Association Convention, one call per week.

No calls in February.

One call per week in March.

Calls at the school’s discretion in April and May.

One call per week in June and July.

Aug. 1 through the Saturday after the AFCA Convention: Additional calls to prospective student-athletes or their family are not permitted before Sept. 1 of the beginning of their senior year in high school. After Sept. 1, calls are limited to once per week outside a contact period and may be made at the school’s discretion during a contact period.



The waiver is effective Aug. 1, 2021.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner.

Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSITwitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly