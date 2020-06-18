MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Division-I Council Approves College Football Preseason Schedule

Christopher Hall

Last week, the Division I College Football Oversight Committee, led by West Virginia Athletic Director Shane Lyons, finalized its recommendation for summer athletic activities and preseason practice for the upcoming 2020 season and was approved by the Division-I Council on Wednesday.

Under the new preseason model, from July 13th-23rd, coaches can require student-athletes to participate in up to eight hours of weight training, conditioning, and film review per week (not more than two hours of film review per week).

Then the following two weeks (July 24-August 6th), the participation is upped to 20 hours a week that includes eight hours for weight training, six hours for walkthroughs (that can include footballs) and six hours for meetings (film review, team meetings, position meetings, one-on-one meetings, etc.) but no more than four hours per day. Additionally, student-athletes are required to have two days off during this period.

This four-week period is in preparation for the regular set fall practice schedule allowing programs their 25 on-field practices during the legislated 29-day preseason practice period.

“Given the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic across the country, we believe this model provides institutions and their student-athletes flexibility to prepare for the upcoming season,” Lyons said in a statement last week released by the NCAA.

Currently, West Virginia began its two-week phase-in period for voluntary workout offseason works on Monday and is doing everything in their power to keep players safe while using the facilities. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

CHAT ROOM: How Many Games Will WVU Win in 2020?

Schuyler Callihan

by

LANPappy

CHAT ROOM: Would you rather see WVU schedule Marshall or FCS opponent?

Schuyler Callihan

by

Askari1906

West Virginia - Pitt Extend Series

The hardwood edition of the Backyard Brawl Series extended

Christopher Hall

West Virginia Native Isaac McKneely Blowing Up on Recruiting Trail

WVU offered the 2022 prospect earlier this spring

Daniel Woods

West Virginia Sits in Top 8 for 2021 Safety Elijah Sabbatini

The Mountaineers are in the mix for 2021 safety

Jonathan Martin

Pro Football Focus Ranks Darius Stills Top 5 DL in 2021 NFL Draft

Darius Stills rated fifth in Pro Football Focus' defensive lineman for the 2021 NFL Draft

Christopher Hall

NCAA Set to Take Significant Step on Plan for CFB Preseason

Schuyler Callihan

Best Virginia to Face Herd That in First Round of TBT

In-state rivals set to clash in opening round of The Basketball Tournament

Schuyler Callihan

WVU to Face Big 10 Opponent in Hall of Fame Invitational in Brooklyn

The Mountaineers set for a stiff challenge this December in Brooklyn

Schuyler Callihan

Analysis & Eligibility for Each Incoming WVU Transfer

The Mountaineers got a huge boost in experience this offseason through the transfer portal

Schuyler Callihan