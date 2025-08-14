Mountaineers Now

Division II Cornerback Hubert Hendrickson III Commits to West Virginia for 2025 Season

Another addition to the Mountaineer secondary.

Schuyler Callihan

WVU Athletics Communication
West Virginia head football coach Rich Rodriguez wasn't playing when he said he and his staff were still looking for help in the transfer portal. The Mountaineers picked up a commitment from Division II cornerback Hubert Hendrickson III (6'2", 150 lbs) of Franklin Pierce.

Although Hendrickson is another body in the cornerback room, he may not factor in much during the 2025 season. He has to fill out his frame and get a little stronger to complement his speed, which is top-notch. There's a possibility he could make some hay on special teams, and that may be his best avenue to seeing the field this fall. The Mountaineers have a veteran-laden group in the secondary, many of whom have produced at a high level at their previous schools.

Updated West Virginia cornerback room

Devonte Golden-Nelson

Michael Coats Jr.

Jordan Scruggs

Tyrence Crutcher

Nick Taylor

Keyshawn Robinson

Jason Chambers

ChaMarryus Bomar

Dawayne Galloway Jr.

Jayden Bell

Hubert Hendrickson III

Hendrickson will have four years of eligibility remaining.

