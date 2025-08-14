Division II Cornerback Hubert Hendrickson III Commits to West Virginia for 2025 Season
West Virginia head football coach Rich Rodriguez wasn't playing when he said he and his staff were still looking for help in the transfer portal. The Mountaineers picked up a commitment from Division II cornerback Hubert Hendrickson III (6'2", 150 lbs) of Franklin Pierce.
Although Hendrickson is another body in the cornerback room, he may not factor in much during the 2025 season. He has to fill out his frame and get a little stronger to complement his speed, which is top-notch. There's a possibility he could make some hay on special teams, and that may be his best avenue to seeing the field this fall. The Mountaineers have a veteran-laden group in the secondary, many of whom have produced at a high level at their previous schools.
Updated West Virginia cornerback room
Devonte Golden-Nelson
Michael Coats Jr.
Jordan Scruggs
Tyrence Crutcher
Nick Taylor
Keyshawn Robinson
Jason Chambers
ChaMarryus Bomar
Dawayne Galloway Jr.
Jayden Bell
Hubert Hendrickson III
Hendrickson will have four years of eligibility remaining.
