DL Quay Mays is "Going to be a Big Factor" for West Virginia

Last year, the Stills brothers (Dante & Darius) wreaked havoc in opposing teams' backfields and took the Big 12 conference by storm. The two combined for 72 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, and 14 sacks. Now the Mountaineers have another WVU legacy in the fold up front with defensive tackle Quay Mays, the nephew of former West Virginia defensive back Alvoid Mays.

Caleb Saunders - WVU Football

"I think he's going to be a big factor, I do," WVU head coach Neal Brown said. "He's going to play behind Darius [Stills], and I think he's going to allow Darius to move around and play not just the nose, but he might be able to help us play some three [technique] if you want to move Dante around a little bit too. But Quay is playing himself into shape. I thought today was a better day for him; he really fought through. He's strong when he's in shape. He plays with really low pad level, and he can get push, and that's what we're looking for. I think he's going to be a really solid player for us."

The 6'1", 300-pound interior lineman played a significant role at Northwestern Mississippi C.C. over the last two seasons totaling 44 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, one fumble recovery, and one blocked kick.

Mays will help clean up things upfront and will be a big factor in stopping the run. He sheds blocks well and has very active hands. Don't be fooled by his size, Mays is very athletic and can slither into the backfield with his quickness off the ball. He is a vicious hitter and fires off the line of scrimmage with authority. As far as the pass rushing department goes, I wouldn't expect all that much from him. He'll get a couple of sacks, but his main job will be to take up a lot of space and plug up gaps upfront.

At some point this fall, I would suspect that you'll see Mays and the Stills brothers on the field together. That could be a formula for success for Jordan Lesley's big guys upfront.

