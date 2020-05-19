Doege Displays Precision

West Virginia quarterback Jarret Doege is in a battle with this offseason with his counterpart Austin Kendall as the Mountaineers starting signal-caller.

It appears Doege has been putting in a lot of work in the offseason with his recent video, on Twitter, of him showing off his accuracy by dropping balls into trash can't from five to 40 yards out.

And in case you were wondering, he said he was 5-5.

Heading into last season, Doege was coming off surgery and was unable to fully participate in practice. However, as the season progressed, the offense never really reached its full potential. Of course, there were a lot of factors such as a young receiving core, along with an inexperienced offensive line as the running game suffered.

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown went with a change in direction late in the season and opted to start Doege the final three games of the 2019 season. He finished with a 2-1 record with wins over nationally-ranked Kansas State and in the season finale, crushed the bowl hopes of TCU.

In those three games, Doege threw for 699 yards six touchdowns, and three interceptions with a 71.6 (68-95) completion percentage.

