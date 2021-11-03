Doege Earns Campbell Player of the Week

On Tuesday, West Virginia University quarterback Jarret Doege was named The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week.

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

The redshirt senior went 30-46 for 370 yards and three touchdowns in the upset win over the 22nd-ranked Iowa State Cyclones 38-31. Doege was 5-6 for 64 yards and capped off the 12-play 75-yard drive, connecting with Winston Wright Jr. over the middle for a 22-yard game-tying touchdown while facing a fourth and three. He also set up the game-winning score, dropping a pass deep down the sideline for a 45-yard completion to Bryce Ford-Wheaton, setting the Mountaineers up at the six-yard line. Three plays later, running back Leddie Brown punched it into the endzone for the touchdown.

Doege connected on seven passes for 15 yards or more, with five of those completions going for 20-plus yards.

The Lubbock, TX native is leading the Big 12 Conference in passing yards per game at 258.9 yards per game and has 11 touchdowns on the season.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly