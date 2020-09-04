Doege Named to Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watchlist

West Virginia quarterback Jarret Doege has been placed on the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watchlist. The award goes to the best offensive player in Division I football, who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: Integrity, Performance, Teamwork, Sportsmanship, Drive, Community, and Tenacity.

The watchlist is made up of 47 players stemming from all of the Power Five conferences, all of the Group of Five conferences, and two independents.

Doege is just one of 12 quarterbacks to be placed on the watchlist.

Other QB's include:

Logan Bonner - Arkansas State

Alan Bowman - Texas Tech

Charlie Brewer - Baylor

Shane Buechele - SMU

Max Duggan - TCU

Sam Ehlinger - Texas

D'Eriq King - Miami

Kellen Mond - Texas A & M

Zach Smith - Tulsa

Nick Starkel - San Jose State

Kyle Trask - Florida

On Thursday, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown named Jarret Doege his starting quarterback for the team's week one matchup vs Eastern Kentucky.

Last year as a redshirt sophomore, Doege went 2-1 in his three starts, including a road victory of No. 24 Kansas State. He finished the season completing 79 of his 120 pass attempts for 818 yards, 7 touchdowns, and three interceptions.

Doege will lead the Mountaineers in his fourth consecutive as West Virginia opens the lid on the 2020 season at noon next Saturday.

