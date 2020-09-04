Doege Named to Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watchlist
Schuyler Callihan
West Virginia quarterback Jarret Doege has been placed on the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watchlist. The award goes to the best offensive player in Division I football, who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: Integrity, Performance, Teamwork, Sportsmanship, Drive, Community, and Tenacity.
The watchlist is made up of 47 players stemming from all of the Power Five conferences, all of the Group of Five conferences, and two independents.
Doege is just one of 12 quarterbacks to be placed on the watchlist.
Other QB's include:
Logan Bonner - Arkansas State
Alan Bowman - Texas Tech
Charlie Brewer - Baylor
Shane Buechele - SMU
Max Duggan - TCU
Sam Ehlinger - Texas
D'Eriq King - Miami
Kellen Mond - Texas A&M
Zach Smith - Tulsa
Nick Starkel - San Jose State
Kyle Trask - Florida
On Thursday, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown named Jarret Doege his starting quarterback for the team's week one matchup vs Eastern Kentucky.
Last year as a redshirt sophomore, Doege went 2-1 in his three starts, including a road victory of No. 24 Kansas State. He finished the season completing 79 of his 120 pass attempts for 818 yards, 7 touchdowns, and three interceptions.
Doege will lead the Mountaineers in his fourth consecutive as West Virginia opens the lid on the 2020 season at noon next Saturday.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:
Facebook - @WVUonSI