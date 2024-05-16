EA Sports College Football 25 Release Date Revealed
It's been over a decade since the last college football video game and here soon, fans all over the world will finally be able to once again play with their favorite school and build them into a dynasty or create a player in road to glory and become a Heisman winner.
Today, EA Sports officially revealed that College Football 25 will hit the shelves on July 19th, however, you can preorder the game today. The standard edition is $69.99, the deluxe edition $99.99, and the MVP bundle is $149.99.
This year's edition of the game is going to be epic. Not just because it's the first game created in over 10 years, but due to how much the landscape of college football has changed during that time period. We now have the transfer portal, NIL, the College Football Playoff, and one less "power" conference as the PAC 12 has essentially dissolved. It'll be interesting to see how EA brings the game to life. It is without question the most anticipated sports video game this century.
