Eddie George, Bowling Green Land West Virginia Defensive Back Transfer
Shortly after spring ball wrapped up in Morgantown, West Virginia defensive back Keyon Washington announced his intentions of entering the transfer portal. On Monday, he made his next destination official by signing with Bowling Green to play for new head coach Eddie George.
Yes, the same Eddie George who rushed for over 10,000 yards in the NFL, mainly with the Houston Oilers/Tennessee Titans, and earned four trips to the Pro Bowl.
George was the head coach at Tennessee State from 2021-24, compiling a record of 24-22. He was named the head coach at Bowling Green on March 9th.
As for Washington, he made just one appearance during his true freshman campaign in Morgantown, which came against Arizona. The previous defensive coaching staff was impressed with the progress he made from the day he stepped foot on campus and believed he could work his way into the rotation in 2025.
The Waldorf, Maryland product chose the Mountaineers over offers from Akron, Boston College, Buffalo, James Madison, Pitt, Temple, Toledo, and a few others.
He will have four years of eligibility remaining.
