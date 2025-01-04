Edge Rusher Obinna Onwuka Changes Mind, Opting to Remain at West Virginia
Back in December, a source close to the situation told West Virginia On SI that West Virginia edge rusher Obinna Onwuka had planned to enter the transfer portal. Onwuka thanked WVU fans in a post on X, confirming our report.
After mulling it over, the freshman linebacker decided not to enter his name into the portal and will return to WVU, per source. The previous transfer portal window closed for WVU players at the end of December. Onwuka wanted to see what options he had but realized the best option was for him to return and play for new defensive coordinator Zac Alley.
The Upper Marlboro, Maryland product chose West Virginia over Boston College, Penn State, USC, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin, and several others coming out of Charles Herbert Flowers High School. He was considered a consensus three-star recruit by other outlets but was one of the top-rated signees in our evaluation of West Virginia's 2024 signing class.
He did not appear in a game this past season for the Mountaineers but will be in a position to compete for playing time in 2025 as a redshirt freshman. He has four years of eligibility remaining.
