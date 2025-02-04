ESPN Bracketology: West Virginia Stays Put, Gets a New First Round Opponent
After a second half comeback attempt fell short at home to No. 6 Houston, the West Virginia Mountaineers responded on the road on Sunday, taking down the Cincinnati Bearcats to snap a three-game losing streak.
By beating Cincinnati, the Mountaineers avoided what would have been classified as a third bad loss and one that could have done a lot of damage to their NCAA Tournament resume. Tomorrow night's road game at TCU poses the same threat as the Horned Frogs are having a rough season at 11-10 on the year.
For now, West Virginia remains a No. 9 seed in Joe Lunardi's latest NCAA Tournament projection but has a new opponent in No. 8 seed Clemson in the West Region.
Lunardi's full projection for the West Region
1. Tennessee vs. 16. Central Connecticut
8. Clemson vs. 9. West Virginia
5. Missouri vs. 12. UC Irvine
4. Wisconsin vs. 13. Arkansas State
6. Oregon vs. 11. BYU/ Pitt
3. Texas A&M vs. 14. Northern Colorado
7. UConn vs. 10. Ohio State
2. Iowa State vs. 15. Florida Gulf Coast
West Virginia and TCU are scheduled to begin play at 8 p.m. EST on ESPN+.
