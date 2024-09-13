ESPN2 Broadcast Team Announced for West Virginia vs. Pitt
The West Virginia Mountaineers will head 75 miles north on Saturday to take on their bitter rival, the Pitt Panthers in the 107th edition of the Backyard Brawl. The game will be televised on ESPN2 and available to stream on WatchESPN. Mike Monaco will serve as the play-by-play while Kirk Morrison will be by his side as the color analyst.
Pitt is coming off of a 28-27 win over old Big East foe Cincinnati, a game they trailed 27-6 in at one point. The Panthers were on the ropes in the second half but the Bearcats failed miserably to put them away. Pitt quarterback Eli Holstein completed 20-of-35 pass attempts for 302 yards and three touchdowns while throwing one interception. Running back Desmond Reid rushed for 148 yards on 19 carries in the win.
West Virginia comes into this game slightly more rested after taking care of FCS opponent UAlbany, 49-14. The Mountaineers jumped out to a 21-0 lead before the Great Danes made things interesting in the middle eight minutes of the game. WVU's defense pitched a shutout in the second half to help them coast to their first victory of the season.
West Virginia and Pitt have split the first two games of the rekindled Brawl with the Mountaineers winning in Morgantown last year, 17-6.
