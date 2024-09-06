ESPN+ Broadcast Team Announced for West Virginia vs. Albany
The West Virginia Mountaineers have a great opportunity to get that bad taste out of their mouth from the season-opening loss to Penn State by hosting the Albany Great Danes out of the FCS level.
This week's game will kick off at approximately 6 p.m. EST on Big 12 Now/ESPN+ where Richard Cross and Barrett Brooks will serve as the play-by-play and color analyst. Brooks played his college ball at Kansas State and spent over ten years in the NFL as an offensive tackle for the Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers, New York Giants, and Pittsburgh Steelers.
WVU head coach Neal Brown's hope and ultimate goal is to grab firm control of this one in the early going so that he and his staff can log a healthy chunk of reps to their reserves and walk-ons who probably won't get to see much action throughout much of the season, if at all.
In their FCS game a year ago against Duquesne, walk-on wide receiver Hudson Clement busted out with five receptions for 177 yards and three touchdowns which earned him a scholarship in the locker room shortly after the game. Although WVU may not have a walk-on on the verge of breaking out, they hope to find more depth along the defensive line, secondary, and tight end.
