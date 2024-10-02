ESPN's FPI Doesn't Like West Virginia's Chances to Beat Oklahoma State
West Virginia hasn't had much luck against the Oklahoma State Cowboys over the years, winning just three of the twelve games since joining the Big 12 in 2012. Oddly enough, WVU has had more success, albeit not much, when playing in Stillwater. They've won two of the six meetings at Boone Pickens Stadium, including the last trip out there in 2022.
For this week's clash, the Mountaineers have just a 34.8% chance to win the game while Oklahoma State has a 65.2%, according to the ESPN FPI (Football Power Index). That said, the FPI has been all over the place with this game. In the preseason, the computer gave West Virginia a 41.1% chance, and then that dropped to 28.8% just last week. After Oklahoma State's 22-point loss to Kansas State, it jumped six full percentage points.
To be honest, I'm really not sure how this game isn't viewed as a 50/50 toss-up. On paper, West Virginia, you would think, has the edge. Oklahoma State's defense has been abysmal in essentially every facet. However, WVU has struggled in this series over the years and Oklahoma State just doesn't lose three straight games very often.
It's hard to imagine a scenario in which the Cowboys completely fall apart, but WVU could have a big part in sending their season into a spiral with a win on Saturday.
