ESPN FPI Favors Cincinnati Over West Virginia Pretty Considerably
West Virginia and Cincinnati will square off this Saturday in an all-important Big 12 matchup with the loser essentially eliminating itself from title contention within the league.
The Mountaineers were able to rebound in Arizona after a pair of home losses to Iowa State and Kansas State. Meanwhile, the Bearcats saw their two-game winning streak come to an end prior to the bye week with an 11-point loss to Colorado.
According to the ESPN FPI, West Virginia has just a 36.4% chance to win while Cincinnati has a 63.6% chance.
The initial percentage for West Virginia was at 40% earlier in the week before head coach Neal Brown revealed that starting quarterback Garrett Greene is considered "doubtful" as he continues to work his way back from an upper-body injury. Even if Greene is unable to go, this seems like a pretty high percentage for Cincinnati. Marchiol ran a pretty efficient offense in Tucson and proved to be more than capable of getting the job done.
West Virginia has won 17 of the 21 all-time matchups in the series and has never lost when playing at Nipper Stadium.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
College Football 25 Simulation: West Virginia vs. Cincinnati
Ten Young Mountaineers Who Made a Move During the Bye Week
WVU Locker Room Reacts to Darian DeVries Receiving Game Ball After First Win
What Darian DeVries Said Following the Win Over Robert Morris