ESPN FPI Favors Cincinnati Over West Virginia Pretty Considerably

The computers over at ESPN don't like this week's matchup for the Mountaineers.

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia and Cincinnati will square off this Saturday in an all-important Big 12 matchup with the loser essentially eliminating itself from title contention within the league.

The Mountaineers were able to rebound in Arizona after a pair of home losses to Iowa State and Kansas State. Meanwhile, the Bearcats saw their two-game winning streak come to an end prior to the bye week with an 11-point loss to Colorado.

According to the ESPN FPI, West Virginia has just a 36.4% chance to win while Cincinnati has a 63.6% chance.

The initial percentage for West Virginia was at 40% earlier in the week before head coach Neal Brown revealed that starting quarterback Garrett Greene is considered "doubtful" as he continues to work his way back from an upper-body injury. Even if Greene is unable to go, this seems like a pretty high percentage for Cincinnati. Marchiol ran a pretty efficient offense in Tucson and proved to be more than capable of getting the job done.

West Virginia has won 17 of the 21 all-time matchups in the series and has never lost when playing at Nipper Stadium.

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

