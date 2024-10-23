ESPN FPI Makes Shocking Prediction for WVU's Road Test at Arizona
This weekend, it will be a battle of two 3-4 Big 12 teams who are desperately searching for a win. Arizona limps into this one on a three-game losing skid, while West Virginia has dropped two straight after a 2-0 start in Big 12 play.
Despite the embarrassing performance last week against Kansas State and being on the road for this one with questions at quarterback, the ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) matchup predict actually favors the Mountaineers in this matchup.
West Virginia has a 52.2% chance to win while Arizona has a 47.8% chance.
I'm well aware of Arizona's recent struggles, but I'm a little shocked the computers are leaning toward the Mountaineers. This is more than likely a projection that assumes Garrett Greene (upper-body injury) plays. If news happens to come out before Saturday that he is ruled out or won't start, the FPI may swing this thing into Arizona's direction.
WVU's struggling pass defense will be facing one of the top wide receivers in all of college football in this game in Tetairoa McMillan. He's hauled in 47 receptions for 780 yards and four scores on the season. If he and quarterback Noah Fifita are clicking, it could be another long evening for the Old Gold and Blue.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Ouch! WVU is One of Three Power Four Schools to Not Be Ranked Since 2019
College Football 25 Simulation: WVU vs. Arizona
Between The Eers: What is Wrong with Garrett Greene?
WVU Alums Dante Stills, Kyzir White Show Out on Monday Night Football