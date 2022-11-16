What the ESPN FPI Says About WVU's Chances Against Kansas State

It's the final home game of the season for West Virginia, which means this will be the last time that Dante Stills will take the field at Milan Puskar Stadium along with several other seniors.

No, the season hasn't quite gone the way the intended it to but there's still something to play for - six wins. If the Mountaineers win the final two games of the season, they'll reach bowl eligibility and have a chance to send the seniors out on a high note rather than a third losing season in four years.

Getting to that six-win mark won't be easy as this week WVU plays host to a red hot Kansas State offense. In two of their last three games, Kansas State defeated Oklahoma State and Baylor convincingly. They won those two games by an average of 38 points with backup Will Howard under center. If West Virginia fails to convert third downs and stay on the field, it could be a long day for Neal Brown.

According to the ESPN FPI, West Virginia has just a 28.3% chance to win while Kansas State has a 71.7% chance.

