ESPN Update on FPI Season Prediction for West Virginia

The 2020 college football season is roughly three months away and as we inch closer to the start of the season, the excitement continues to grow. For West Virginia fans, they are hoping for a step in the right direction in year two under head coach Neal Brown.

Earlier this week, the ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) updated its game-by-game projections for each team. Below, you can see which games the FPI has the Mountaineers favored in along with our analysis of each portion of the schedule.

*Note: The percentage inside the parenthesis shows the odds for the Mountaineer to win that game.

9/5 vs Florida State (32.8%)

9/12 vs Eastern Kentucky (98.5%)

9/19 vs Maryland (76%)

First 3 games: West Virginia needs to get out to a hot start. 3-0 is the obvious goal here, but 2-1 is certainly acceptable. Eastern Kentucky should be a "lock" in the W column and Maryland is projected to have a really down year in 2020. So, if any losses come of this group, it should come opening week against Florida State.

-----------------------------------------------------------------

9/26 vs Kansas State (51%)

10/3 @ Texas Tech (35.4%)

10/10 vs TCU (40.2)

Games 4-6: Kicking off the Big 12 conference slate with two of the first three at home makes things a little easier for the Mountaineers to get hot early. Texas Tech is always a tough place to play, but if they can escape Lubbock with a win, taking two of three is possible.

-----------------------------------------------------------------

10/17 @ Texas (10%)

10/24 vs Kansas (86.3%)

10/31 BYE

11/7 vs Oklahoma (22.4%)

Games 7-9: The Mountaineers will have their first extremely tough challenge of the Big 12 schedule with a road game at Texas. With the way the Longhorns lost to West Virginia last time in Austin, you would have to imagine they want some revenge. The matchup with Kansas is a must-win game, especially coming off the heels of a potential loss to Texas and heading into the bye week as they prepare for Oklahoma. I see them going 1-2 in this stretch of games and anything better than that is an added bonus.

-----------------------------------------------------------------

11/14 @ Oklahoma State (18.9%)

11/21 vs Baylor (52.8%)

11/27 @ Iowa State (27.6%)

Final 3 games: Things remain tough in the month of November with two of the final three games of the season being on the road and against likely ranked opponents. Just like a baseball series, if you can always find a way to win two out of three, you're in good shape.

Do you agree with the ESPN FPI predictor? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.