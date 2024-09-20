ESPN2 Broadcast Team Announced for West Virginia vs. Kansas
West Virginia's Big 12 opener against Kansas will be televised on ESPN2 at 12 p.m. EST with Ben Custer serving as the play-by-play announcer and Rod Gilmore as the color analyst.
In years past, this Saturday's game featuring a pair of 1-2 teams wouldn't mean much outside of the Big 12. But with the College Football Playoff expanding to 12 teams, there is still a path (mathematically) for each team to punch their ticket.
This is an opportunity for each team to ditch the disappointing start to the season and get right.
For the Mountaineers, they'd love to go into the bye week feeling like they have found some answers defensively while also holding a 2-2 record. Dropping this game could lead to things spiraling out of control for West Virginia, who has a road trip to Stillwater to take on Oklahoma State waiting on them coming out of the bye.
WVU has won ten of the twelve all-time meetings, but Kansas won the last matchup between the two back in 2022, 55-42 in overtime.
