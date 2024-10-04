ESPN2 Broadcast Team Announced for West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State
Mike Monaco and Kirk Morrison will be on the call once again for this week's West Virginia game against Oklahoma State on ESPN2 at 4 p.m. EST. This is the same broadcast duo that called the Backyard Brawl last month.
If you like offense, this game is likely going to be right up your alley. Oklahoma State does have one of the best running backs in all of college football in Ollie Gordon II although he's yet to hit his groove. The Cowboys' passing attack is one of the best in the country with a very experienced Alan Bowman at quarterback and some receivers that have produced at a high level throughout their careers such as Brennan Presley, Rashod Owens, and De'Zhaun Stribling.
West Virginia's defense has had issues through the first month of the 2024 season defending the pass, allowing over 250 yards per game, but so has Oklahoma State. As a matter of fact, the Cowboys are allowing a full 20 yards more through the air than WVU. Bryan Nardo's defense hasn't been able to stop a thing ranking 15th in the Big 12 in pass defense and 16th (dead last) in run defense.
Buckle up folks, this one could feature a ton of yardage and points.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
WVU Reveals Uniform Combo for Oklahoma State Game
Fans Predict Outcome of WVU's Trip to Oklahoma State
College Football 25 Simulation: West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State