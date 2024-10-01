Between The Eers: Evaluating WVU's Transfers
Taking an early look at how West Virginia's newcomers have performed.
In this story:
West Virginia is a third of the way through the 2024 season. It's still early, but Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall give their thoughts on the players that transferred into the program this offseason.
Between the Eers will air every Sunday, Tuesday, and Wednesday throughout football season. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified the second a new show drops.
