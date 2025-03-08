Ex-WVU Assistant/Defensive Coordinator is Headed to the NFL
Another former Neal Brown assistant has landed a new coaching job.
According to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports, ex-West Virginia linebackers coach/special teams coordinator and interim defensive coordinator Jeff Koonz is accepting a role on the Green Bay Packers' coaching staff. Details of the role have not been disclosed at this time.
Koonz came to West Virginia in 2019 as a part of Brown's initial staff in Morgantown. Previously, he had coached at Texas, Iowa State, Louisiana Tech, Cincinnati, North Texas, and Ole Miss.
Following the firing of defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley, Koonz took over the job on an interim basis, finishing out the final four games of the regular season, plus the bowl game.
The defense did a good job in the first half of the first game under Koonz at Cincinnati, but things unraveled a bit in the second half, allowing 17 points. In their final four games, West Virginia allowed 49, 21, 52, and 42 points.
While it wasn't an impressive stint for Koonz, he didn't have much to work with and was put in a position to fail. The defense was full of players in the secondary that didn't fit the scheme they were running and had very little depth.
Koonz is an extremely High IQ coach that will succeed at the next level where he's in a much better ecosystem.
