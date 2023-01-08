Skip to main content

Ex WVU DB Mumu Bin-Wahad Finds a New Home

The former Mountaineer has announced his new school.

West Virginia lost one of its top recruits in the 2022 signing class back in mid-November when defensive back Mumu Bin-Wahad announced that he would be entering the transfer portal. 

Bright and early Saturday morning, Bin-Wahad announced his transfer destination: UConn.

Bin-Wahad played in five games this season and recorded four tackles. He chose West Virginia out of high school over other offers from Arizona State, TCU, Mississippi State, Michigan State, Nebraska, South Carolina, Central Florida, Penn State, Georgia Tech, and several others.

