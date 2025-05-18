Ex-WVU Wide Receiver Brandon Rehmann Lands with Notable FCS Program
Former West Virginia wide receiver Brandon Rehmann has found a new home, announcing his commitment to the University of Delaware on Friday.
The Philadelphia, PA product spent just one year in Morgantown, but did not appear in any games. He showed some flashes early on during fall camp, leading the previous coaching staff to believe there was a chance he could work his way onto the field by the end of the season.
Rehmann picked the Mountaineers out of St. Joseph's Prep over offers from Boston College, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan State, Oregon, Penn State, Pitt, South Carolina, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and several others.
He will have four years of eligibility remaining.
High school evaluation
Works the underneath/screen game well setting up blocks for explosives, knows how to find the soft spots in zone coverage in the intermediate part of the field, and has the length and physicality to win jump balls/heavily contest throws downfield. Very unselfish player who is always finding a way to get a hat on a defender and block on the perimeter or up field, winning many of those tussles. Not necessarily a crafty route runner just yet, but is clean in his release/breaks which allows for easy separation from the defensive back.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
West Virginia Baseball Shatters Regular Season Home Attendance Record
2025 Big 12 Baseball Bracket and TV Schedule Revealed
Neal Brown's Luxurious 3.6 Million Dollar Morgantown Home Hits the Market
No. 16 West Virginia Suffers First Series Sweep of the Season