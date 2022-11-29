Fan Poll Results: Does Your Stance on Neal Brown Change Following Oklahoma St Win?

Through four years on the job, Neal Brown has compiled a 22-25 record as the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers. Not much progress has been made since Brown took over the job in 2019 and a large portion of the fan base has let their feelings be known about the current state of the program.

Despite the frustration, Brown may have won some fans back with a win over Oklahoma State to end the season. The win snapped a seven-game losing streak to the Cowboys and just a couple of weeks back, Brown also led West Virginia to their first win over Oklahoma since joining the Big 12.

Following the game, I asked fans on Twitter if their stance on Neal Brown had changed. Of the 1,188 people who votes, 40.7% said no, still fire him. 34.1% said yes, give him one more year. And 25.2% have mixed feelings.

Given the university has yet to make a decision on its next athletic director, it appears Neal Brown's job may be safe for at least another year. Former AD Shane Lyons told MetroNews on Monday that if he were still in the role, he would not fire Brown.

