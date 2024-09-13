Mountaineers Now

Fan Predictions for West Virginia vs. Pitt

The fans have voted for the winner of this week's Backyard Brawl.

Schuyler Callihan

Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
In this story:

West Virginia (1-1) will take on bitter rival Pittsburgh (2-0) on Saturday for the 107th edition of the Backyard Brawl.

As we do each week, we asked for the fans' opinion on this week's game. Of the 189 voters, 86.2% picked West Virginia to win the game while 13.8% selected Pitt.

So far this season, the fans are 1-1 predicting West Virginia games. 64.9% of voters in our Week 1 poll picked the Mountaineers to stun No. 8 Penn State in the season-opener. That one was pretty much over the second the second half began. Last week, the fans unsurprisingly picked WVU over FCS foe Albany, who left Morgantown with a 49-14 loss.

West Virginia and Pitt will be aired on ESPN2 with kickoff set for approximately 3:30 p.m. EST.

The last 10 Backyard Brawl results

2023: West Virginia 17, Pitt 6
2022: Pitt 38, West Virginia 31
2011: West Virginia 21, Pitt 20
2010: West Virginia 35, Pitt 10
2009: West Virginia 19, Pitt 16
2008: Pitt 19, West Virginia 15
2007: Pitt 13, West Virginia 9
2006: West Virginia 45, Pitt 27
2005: West Virginia 45, Pitt 13
2004: Pitt 16, West Virginia 13

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Ranking WVU's Top 10 Moments in the Backyard Brawl

Neal Brown Forecasts Which True Freshman Will Continue Playing

WVU True Freshman Defensive Lineman Earns Role Heading Into Backyard Brawl

Phil Steele Gives a 'Clear' Best Bet on the Backyard Brawl

Published
Schuyler Callihan

SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

Home/Football