Fan Predictions for West Virginia vs. Pitt
West Virginia (1-1) will take on bitter rival Pittsburgh (2-0) on Saturday for the 107th edition of the Backyard Brawl.
As we do each week, we asked for the fans' opinion on this week's game. Of the 189 voters, 86.2% picked West Virginia to win the game while 13.8% selected Pitt.
So far this season, the fans are 1-1 predicting West Virginia games. 64.9% of voters in our Week 1 poll picked the Mountaineers to stun No. 8 Penn State in the season-opener. That one was pretty much over the second the second half began. Last week, the fans unsurprisingly picked WVU over FCS foe Albany, who left Morgantown with a 49-14 loss.
West Virginia and Pitt will be aired on ESPN2 with kickoff set for approximately 3:30 p.m. EST.
The last 10 Backyard Brawl results
2023: West Virginia 17, Pitt 6
2022: Pitt 38, West Virginia 31
2011: West Virginia 21, Pitt 20
2010: West Virginia 35, Pitt 10
2009: West Virginia 19, Pitt 16
2008: Pitt 19, West Virginia 15
2007: Pitt 13, West Virginia 9
2006: West Virginia 45, Pitt 27
2005: West Virginia 45, Pitt 13
2004: Pitt 16, West Virginia 13
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Ranking WVU's Top 10 Moments in the Backyard Brawl
Neal Brown Forecasts Which True Freshman Will Continue Playing
WVU True Freshman Defensive Lineman Earns Role Heading Into Backyard Brawl