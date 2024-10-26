Fans Predict Outcome of West Virginia's Road Contest at Arizona
West Virginia fans are beginning to lose faith in this football team, and it shows in our weekly poll where we ask fans to predict the outcome of each week's game.
For the first several weeks, Mountaineer fans still sided with West Virginia despite all the shortcomings. This week is no different, but there is more uncertainty than in recent weeks as only 52.6% of voters see the Old Gold and Blue leaving Tucson happy.
West Virginia will likely be ushering in a new starting quarterback this evening, with Garrett Greene listed as doubtful with an upper-body injury. Nicco Marchiol saw some action last week in relief for the injured Greene, completing 6-of-13 pass attempts for 58 yards and a touchdown.
It wasn't a pretty performance by any means, but he didn't have much help around him either. Receivers weren't winning matchups on the outside, and the Mountaineers couldn't get anything on the ground. With a full week of increased work, Marchiol should be positioned to have a better outing this evening.
West Virginia and Arizona will tee it up at 7 p.m. EST on FS1.
