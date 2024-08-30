Fans Predict the Result of West Virginia vs. Penn State
In just a little over 24 hours, the West Virginia Mountaineers will be kicking off the 2024 season against No. 8 Penn State. Hard to believe this season is already here, isn't it? Very few outside of the state believe West Virginia will have enough to pull of the upset, but there is a national consensus that the Mountaineers will give Penn State a scare.
For this week's West Virginia Mountaineers On SI fan poll, we asked how you see this week's game going. 64.9% of voters picked West Virginia to win the game outright, 23.4% picked WVU to lose but cover the 8.5-point spread, and only 11.7% picked WVU to lose and not cover.
Alright, maybe there's a little bit of bias that is showing through in these results, but it's not unreasonable to think WVU can win.
Personally speaking, I'm in the bucket of folks who see West Virginia losing, but covering the spread. It's going to be a tightly contested game throughout and I'd be shocked if it went any other way. Mountaineer Field is a tough place to play and as talented as Penn State is, it's hard to see them coming into this one and just rolling right over WVU.
