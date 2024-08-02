Fans Predict West Virginia's Record in 2024
After a 9-4 campaign in 2023, things feel a little different heading into fall camp. There's no hot seat talk around Neal Brown, nor is there as many fans concerned as to what is about to happen this fall.
This year there will be a different type of pressure - winning the Big 12 championship. That's been the stated goal of every coach and player that has met with the media dating back to the end of last season. That doesn't mean falling short of that is a waste of a season, however. Winning eight or more games with this schedule proves that the program is in good hands and is trending in the right direction.
A year ago, most fans would have said getting to a bowl game and finishing the season with a winning record would have been a successful season. The expectations, as you would imagine, are a little higher for this year's group.
In this week's fan poll, 42.3% of fans voted 9-3 to be WVU's record at the end of the regular season. 26.1% voted 8-4, 24.9% say 10-2, and only 6.6% see a 7-5 campaign.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
WVU Commit Sends Message to Schools Trying to Flip His Decision
Neal Brown Sees 'Special' Talent in Jahiem White