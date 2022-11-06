Fans Reactions to West Virginia's Abysmal Outing vs Iowa State

Another Saturday, another West Virginia loss.

The Mountaineers were beaten soundly 31-14 at the hands of the Iowa State Cyclones - a team that entered the day 0-5 in Big 12 Conference play. This loss drops WVU to 3-6 on the season and 1-5 in the Big 12.

Shortly after the game, I asked the fans on Twitter to share their thoughts on the game and many of the replies, as you would guess, were in relation to the head coach.

