Mountaineers Now

Fatorma Mulbah Signs with the New York Jets

West Virginia University defensive lineman Fatorma Mulbah will begin his NFL career in the Big Apple

Christopher Hall

West Virginia University defensive lineman Fatorma Mulbah
West Virginia University defensive lineman Fatorma Mulbah / Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia University defensive lineman Fatorma Mulbah signed with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent Saturday night.

Mulbah doubled his output in his second season with the Mountaineers. He registered 50 tackles, including 4.5 tackles for a loss and a sack last season. He tallied a career-high 13 tackles in the win against Cincinnati, outperforming his eight-tackle performance against Iowa State.

The Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, native produced 25 tackles, three tackles for a loss and a half of a sack in his first season.

Mulbah transferred to WVU from Penn State prior to the 2023 season. In two season with the Nittany Lions, he appeared in 19 games, primarily on special teams, and had four tackles.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Garnett Hollis Jr. Signs with the Tennessee Titans

TJ Jackson Signs with the Seattle Seahawks

Kole Taylor Signs with the Cincinnati Bengals

Wyatt Milum Selected by Jacksonville Jaguars in Third Round of 2025 NFL Draft

Garrett Greene Signs with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Published
Christopher Hall
CHRISTOPHER HALL

Member of the Football Writers Association of America, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Home/Football