Fatorma Mulbah Signs with the New York Jets
West Virginia University defensive lineman Fatorma Mulbah signed with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent Saturday night.
Mulbah doubled his output in his second season with the Mountaineers. He registered 50 tackles, including 4.5 tackles for a loss and a sack last season. He tallied a career-high 13 tackles in the win against Cincinnati, outperforming his eight-tackle performance against Iowa State.
The Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, native produced 25 tackles, three tackles for a loss and a half of a sack in his first season.
Mulbah transferred to WVU from Penn State prior to the 2023 season. In two season with the Nittany Lions, he appeared in 19 games, primarily on special teams, and had four tackles.
