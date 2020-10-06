Fields and Stills Named Reese's Senior Bowl Co-Senior Defensive Players of the Week

West Virginia linebacker Tony Fields II homing in on Baylor running back John Lovett. Kevin Kinder - WVU Football

West Virginia defensive lineman Darius Stills and linebacker Tony Fields II were named Co-Senior Defensive Players of the week by Reese's Senior Bowl.

Stills nearly matched his career-high three sacks he registered last year against Baylor Bears with 2.5 sacks against the Bears this past Saturday that included 3.5 tackles for a loss, while Fields led the team in tackles with 10 (5 solo), a sack, two tackles for a loss and a pass breakup.

The two were instrumental in holding Baylor to just 27 rushing yards and 256 yards of total offense as the Mountaineers beat the Bears 27-21 in double overtime.

Through three games, Fields leads the team in tackles with 29, and Stills leads the team in tackles for a loss (4.5) and sacks (2.5).

West Virginia has a bye this week and will be back in action next week, October 17, against the Kansas Jayhawks at noon on ABC.

